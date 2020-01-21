1 hour ago

Ghana have been drawn in Group G along with South Africa, Zimbabwe and Ethiopia in for the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers which will be held in Qatar.

The Black Stars, Quater finalist of the 2010 edition in South Africa were handed a tough group for the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers at the draw which was held in Cairo on Tuesday.

The West African giants missed out on the previous edition of the tournament in Russia in 2018 and are looking to reappear for the global showpiece.

The 22nd edition of the tournament will be staged in Qatar.

Thirty-two nations from six confederation will be participating in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Egypt.

Five Countries are expected to book themselves a ticket from Africa to play in the competition.

