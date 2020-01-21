1 hour ago

The Vice President of the Ghana Football Association Mark Addo has led a three-man delegation to Egypt ahead of the draw for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

Head coach of the Black Stars C.K. Akonnor and General Secretary of the Ghana FA Prosper Harrison Addo were the two others who joined Mr. Mark Addo to make the trip to Egypt on Monday.

Africa will embark on the next phase in the journey to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, with the draw for the second round of the continent’s qualifying competition taking place in the Egyptian capital of Cairo on Tuesday, 21 January.

The 14 first round winners will be joined in the draw by the 26 highest African nations in the FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking (as of December 2019).

The 40 teams will be drawn into ten groups of four, with only the section winners advancing to the third round.

The group phase starts in March 2020 and comes to an end in October 2021.

The ten group winners will be drawn into five two-legged knockout ties to be played in November 2021.

Below are the pots for the draw on Tuesday: