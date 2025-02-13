Qualcomm Brings AI to Mid-Range Smartphones with Snapdragon 6 Gen 4

3 hours ago

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 chipset introduces advanced AI capabilities, improved performance, and better efficiency to mid-range smartphones.

Qualcomm Expands AI Features to Mid-Range Devices

Qualcomm is bringing artificial intelligence (AI) to mid-range smartphones with the launch of its new Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 chipset. The latest platform promises enhanced processing power, improved graphics performance, and greater energy efficiency, marking a significant leap in mobile technology.

With built-in AI functionalities, the Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 enables smarter voice assistants, advanced noise reduction for calls, and a range of AI-driven optimizations. Qualcomm aims to make next-generation AI experiences more accessible to a wider audience, ensuring that mid-range devices benefit from innovations previously limited to premium smartphones.

Improved Performance Without Compromising Battery Life

The Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 is the first processor in the Snapdragon 6 series to support INT4, a technology that allows AI models to operate more efficiently on smaller devices. This advancement boosts performance without excessive power consumption, making AI-driven tasks more seamless and responsive.

Qualcomm has also introduced new Kryo cores, delivering an 11% increase in processor performance. Meanwhile, the chipset’s graphics capabilities have been improved by 29%, allowing for smoother gaming and enhanced visual experiences. Despite these advancements, battery efficiency remains a priority, with Qualcomm promising a 12% improvement in battery life compared to the previous generation.

Faster Connectivity with 5G and Wi-Fi 6E

Beyond AI and performance upgrades, the Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 also features a 5G RF modem designed to enhance mobile connectivity. The modem delivers faster speeds and broader network compatibility, ensuring users can experience reliable and high-speed internet access. Additionally, Qualcomm has integrated Wi-Fi 6E support, providing improved wireless performance for seamless streaming, gaming, and online browsing.

Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 to Power Upcoming Devices

Several major smartphone brands, including Oppo and Honor, are expected to incorporate the Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 into their upcoming devices. With Qualcomm’s latest innovations, mid-range smartphones are set to deliver premium-like experiences, bringing AI-driven technology and superior performance to a wider market segment.

As the demand for AI-powered features continues to grow, Qualcomm’s decision to expand its AI capabilities beyond flagship devices reflects the company’s commitment to making cutting-edge technology more accessible. The Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 is poised to redefine the mid-range smartphone experience, offering users enhanced performance, better connectivity, and longer battery life.