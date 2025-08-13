17 hours ago

Black Stars goalkeeper Benjamin Asare has declared that securing a place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup remains Ghana’s foremost objective.

The Hearts of Oak shot-stopper was part of the squad that impressed in the last round of qualifiers, thrashing Chad 5-0 before sealing a 3-0 win over Madagascar. Those back-to-back victories propelled the four-time African champions to the top of Group I with 15 points after six matches.

Speaking ahead of the next round of fixtures in September, Asare underscored the significance of qualification for the tournament, which will be co-hosted by Canada, the USA, and Mexico.

“Qualifying for the World Cup is the most important thing to us, so I’m prepared for the qualifiers in September,” Asare told reporters. “I’m appealing to Ghanaians to support us to qualify.”

Ghana will travel to face Chad on Thursday, September 4, before hosting Mali at the Accra Sports Stadium on Monday, September 8.

The Black Stars will conclude their campaign in October with matches against Comoros and the Central African Republic.