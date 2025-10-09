1 hour ago

Black Stars captain Jordan Ayew has described Ghana’s pursuit of 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification as a mission of redemption, following the team’s failure to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) — a first in over two decades.

Speaking to 3Sports after Ghana’s emphatic 5–0 win over the Central African Republic, Ayew opened up about the emotional toll of recent setbacks and the team’s renewed determination.

“I took this to heart because I wasn’t happy with how things went at the 2022 World Cup,” Ayew said.

“Missing the AFCON was a huge disaster and disappointment for all of us. We knew this World Cup was our only chance to redeem ourselves, so everyone gave everything.”

Ayew, who scored one of the five goals in Matchday 9, emphasized his personal connection to the national team and the responsibility he feels as captain.

“I’ve been with the national team for a long time — it’s a part of me, and I knew I had to step up.”

Ghana now sits top of Group I with 22 points, needing just one point from their final fixture against Comoros to secure qualification for the 2026 World Cup, co-hosted by the USA, Canada, and Mexico.

Ghana is set to face Comoros in the final round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers at home in Accra at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, October 12 with kickoff time at 19:00 GMT.

With redemption on the line and pride at stake, Sunday’s clash promises to be a defining moment in Ghana’s football journey.