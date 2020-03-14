2 hours ago

The head of production for television right holders of the Ghana Premier League, Philip Sitso Atsrim has lamented the type of pitches they have to contend with in the coverage of the Ghana Premier League.

He says so far the response they have had in their coverage of the league has been very positive as they have heavily invested in their production with top notch cameras and incisive pre and post game analysis.

"Quality of pitches in the league is terrible but as television right holders there is very little we can do about it than to appeal to the club owners and the GFA to do something about it." he told Starr Fm in an interview.

"But I must say that some clubs are doing well but all these boils down to money as the weather was not too favourable and you will need to water, re-grass and also improve the pitch."

He also adds that the production team struggles most times at certain venues because they do not have the needed facilities to help in TV coverage.

"And also not all the venues are TV friendly as there are some venues where when we go we have to go in for risers or scaffolds before we can telecast the matches." he said.