The queen mother of Pokuase Djanman in the Greater Accra Region, Nana Ama Gyanbea II, has called for peace as the country goes into polls Monday, December 7.

According to Nana Gyanbea, Ghana has had seven successful elections since the Fourth Republic came into force and will be disheartening to see the country in any form of chaos in the upcoming general elections.

In a statement, she said although there could be some form of misunderstandings in some parts of the country, political parties should do all they can to ensure a peaceful atmosphere before, during and after the elections.

"Achieving free, transparent and fair election is a collective responsibility of every one of us and for every Ghanaian as a matter of fact, we must all contribute to ensuring a peaceful election 2020. 28years ago, the fourth republican Constitution of Ghana came into force and with the past seven general elections held in the country, the story had been a successful one. However, it can not be ruled out entirely, that pockets of violence in one form or the other, do crop up in some parts of the country before, during and after the parliamentary and presidential elections held in the past. While it is generally expectant of the electoral commission to ensure free, fair and peaceful elections. The onus equally lies on the political players in the country. " Said Nana Ama Gyanbea II.

To the elections management body, the Electoral Commission (EC), the queen mother said it is their responsibility to ensure the election is transparent. She hammered on any acts which will lead to disenfranchising any electorate should be avoided.

"When the activities of the electoral commission leading to a general election are not made transparent and very accessible to the people, they would, in turn, draw their own conclusion, which might lead to chaos and further lead to violence. No action of the electoral commission should be seen as trying to disenfranchise any member of the qualified voting public." She said.

She continued, "It is, therefore, our individual responsibility to ensure a high level of tolerance to foster peace and security everywhere we find ourselves in our dear nation. I will say Tolerance, peace and security is an essential factor of human life. Political parties, as the main players on the field, must also be circumspect on whatever they communicate to the public before, during and after the election. This is because, people may be carried away by the emotions to react in a very bizarre manner, depending on what information they receive from their political leaders, hence utterance of the political leaders in an election year like 2020 should be well guided to avoid unnecessary tension which might lead to public outcry, throwing the entire nation to a state of anarchy."

Nana Gyanbea added, "We need to be extra tolerance and ensure peace now more than ever because peace secures the future and destinies of nations. Peace builds unity and brings love and togetherness. Violence and destructive elections destroy lives and properties. This doesn’t only impoverish people but generations after and the future becomes uncertain for our children and youth making major setbacks inevitable. I, therefore, urge all stakeholders involved in this year’s election to seek, promote and ensure peace and tolerance. Remember we have only one life and Ghana. Let's guard them jealously."