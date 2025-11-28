13 hours ago

The children of late former First Lady Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings moved the nation with a deeply emotional tribute at her state funeral at the Black Star Square in Accra on Thursday, November 28, celebrating her as a fearless leader, devoted mother, and national icon.

In their tribute, they described their mother as a woman whose life transcended family and reshaped the destiny of a nation through her relentless pursuit of justice, women’s empowerment, and national dignity.

“You ignited a force that transformed women’s rights. You will forever be remembered as a woman of action,” they declared, paying homage to her lifelong advocacy for equality and social change.

They portrayed her as a bold leader who confronted every challenge head-on, lived by her principles without compromise, and brought light and hope into every situation.

The children also reflected on her role as a trusted confidant and partner to late President Jerry John Rawlings, noting that their father depended greatly on her wisdom, strength, and political insight throughout his life.

Beyond the public image, they revealed the personal side of Nana Konadu — a loving protector, trusted adviser, and cherished friend.

“As a mother, you were our shield, our counsellor, and above all, our best friend,” they said, recalling her wisdom, humour, and even the stern discipline that helped shape their character.

They also spoke warmly of her special bond with her grandchildren, describing her as playful, understanding, and deeply affectionate.

In their closing words, her children described her as “the queen of our hearts,” assuring the nation that her legacy will continue to live through the values she instilled in them and in Ghana.

“We are comforted by the belief that your soul’s mission continues in a higher realm,” they said.

Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings passed away on October 23, 2025.