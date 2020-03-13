1 hour ago

Her Imperial Majesty Queen Sheba III of the Shebba Kingdom of Ethiopia is scheduled to attend the ‘Akwaaba Night’ of Aterker International Convention slated for the 31st of March, 2020 at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel in Accra, Ghana.

The Akwaaba Night will commence the first of a series of activities lined up for the 3rd annual convention which officially starts from 31st March, 2020 to 5th of April, 2020.

According to the organisers of the event, Ateker International Development Organization (AIDO Network) spearheaded by Lady Rev Dr. Abena Tay, this is the 3rd edition of the event and is to be used as an avenue to convene individuals and organizations across the globe to discuss strategies and tools that develop the foundations of cultures and local communities in participant countries.

The six-day event, dubbed “My Culture, My heritage” is a complete package of education, information sharing and entertainment in a culturally inclined manner. It includes an Akwaaba Night, Aido Conference, red carpet event and Suma festival.

Her Eminence will be making an appearance as the Special Guest of honour alongside the President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and special invited guests.

Activities to be held at the Akwaaba Night include cultural display, cultural exchange and presentation sections by our various guests. It is our intention to use the event to promote Ghana through our elements of culture; music, spoken word, dance, symbols and signs (Adinkra).

The Akwaaba night is aimed at bringing together cultural leaders, policymakers, potential investors and entrepreneurs from domestic and international companies to create an alliance of social and economic sustainable development.

About AIDO

The Ateker International Development Organization (AIDO Network) is a charitable organization that uses culture as a means of bringing communities together to celebrate cultural heritage, promote unity and social change.

Established in the year 2017, the Aido Network provides an influential platform for meaningful dialogue, community development and empowerment of marginalized communities.

The network consists of 1.7 million members across 12 countries including Benin, Botswana, Germany, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa, South Sudan, Togo, Uganda, United Kingdom and USA.

Aido undertakes humanitarian projects and delivers high level cultural events in various locations. It has organized events and periodic conventions to celebrate cultures and deliberate on salient issues in their pursuit of development.

Source: Gh Links TV