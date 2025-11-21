3 hours ago

A taxi driver in Savietula, in the Anloga District of the Volta Region, is counting his losses after his Opel Astra taxi caught fire just meters away from the Davis Filling Station.

The incident occurred while the vehicle was undergoing routine maintenance when it suddenly went up in flames.

According to preliminary investigations by the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), the fire was triggered by a gas leak that ignited after coming into contact with a metallic spark during the repair process.

ASTNO Kpogo Newton Kwesi, who led the firefighting team from the Anloga Fire Station, said their unit moved immediately upon receiving the distress call.

“We responded within minutes, and our priority was to prevent the fire from reaching the fuel pumps and nearby buildings,” he said.

Firefighters quickly contained the blaze, preventing what could have been a catastrophic explosion. Their intervention saved the filling station, shops, and surrounding homes from destruction.

Residents who witnessed the tense scene commended the GNFS personnel for their swift and professional response.

“Had they delayed even for a short time, the whole area could have blown up,” one resident remarked.

The taxi was completely destroyed, but no injuries were reported as investigations continue.