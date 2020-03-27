1 hour ago

Former Arsenal academy graduate Quincy Owusu-Abeyie has revealed his nostalgic memories about his debut for Arsenal back in 2005.

The teen sensation then was the new kid on the block at the time after joining Arsenal from Ajax as a 16 year old

In the 2002–03 season he scored 17 goals in 20 games for the under-17 side, including six in a 7–1 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers U17. Handed his first professional contract on his 18th birthday – a move which led to Arsenal being fined £10,000 and given a suspended two-year transfer ban for inadvertently dealing with an unlicensed agent Quincy signed a new long-term contract in July 2005.

The young Qunicy Owusu-Abeyie made his Premier League debut against Portsmouth and played upfront with the legendary Thiery Henry.

“There was good music in the dressing room,” Quincy said. “Thierry Henry used to always be in charge of it. When I made my first Premier League start, against Portsmouth in 2005, I started that game with Thierry Henry up front.

“And I remember before the game Thierry was like, ‘Quincy, put your iPod on!’ – it was a good feeling, and nice that they allowed me to do that. I was just a kid, you know? He didn’t have to do that." he said.