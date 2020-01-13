42 minutes ago

Former Black Stars and Arsenal winger Quicy Owusu Abeyie has quit football at age 33 to concentrate on his music career.

The former player has been recording his rap songs on the quiet but has now released a solo mix tape with the stage name 'Blow'.

Owusu Abeyie who came through the junior ranks at Arsenal never had a stable home and kept on globe trotting through clubs on the planet.

On the cover of the EP titled New Chapter is Abeyie, or Blow if you prefer, seated with an Arsenal shirt hung up with "Quincy 54" on the back.

View this post on Instagram Friday 17.01.20 “New Chapter” A post shared by BLOW “Quincy Owusu Abeyie” (@itsblowmusic) on Jan 13, 2020 at 4:14am PST

Speaking to Vice about his stunning switch to the music world, Owusu-Abeyie said: "I have thought about it for a long time.

"Now that I am releasing my first solo mix tape, I want to show the world: this is me. This is what I am doing now."

The former footie star claims his music name comes from the fact that he used to "blow all his money" from leading a "flashy lifestyle".

In his songs he raps about his upbringing in the tough Dutch neighbourhood of Biljmermeer, where he used to see drug-taking and crime on a daily basis as a child.

He added: "There was no Ronald de Boer type around in our neighbourhood who said 'With football you have a future'.

"My role models were the money makers of the block. The street men driving around in horrible cars. "That was then the s*** for me, later I grew older and I made other choices.

"I hope to make the people from the neighbourhood proud. First as a footballer and now as an artist." he said