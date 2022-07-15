3 hours ago

The quintuplet and their mother, Hellen Tettey have been transferred to Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, Accra for further treatment due to some technical challenges at the St Martin's Hospital in the Lower Manya Krobo Municipality of the Eastern Region.

The Municipal Chief Executive for the area, Simon Kweku Tetteh Thursday, stormed the hospital a paid all medical bills worth two thousand five hundred Ghana cedis (2,500) and also donated an undisclosed amount to the mother of the quintuplet and the medical staff of the facility.

The 37-year-old woman, Hellen Tettey on Wednesday morning delivered a set of five babies (quintuplet), all female at the St Martin's de Porres hospital at Agomanya.

The woman who already had five children including a set of twins (also girls) said a scan during her anti-natal visits revealed that she was pregnant with triplets, adding that she was surprised but happy with the turn of events.

The mother who lived with her husband in Tarkwa arrived at Agomanya to live with her family pending her delivery only to go into labor after alighting from the vehicle.

The family of the nursing mother expressed gratitude to the MCE for the donation made to them.