The popular phrase ‘God giveth, God taketh’ is mostly echoed by Christians after losing their beloved ones.

Derived from the scriptures, specifically Job 1:21, the phrase which originally reads, “The Lord gave and the Lord hath taken away; blessed be the name of the Lord”, is usually used to console oneself whiles mourning the dead.

In the case of the late Ghanaian footballer, Christian Atsu, the situation isn’t any different as this statement has been heard on the lips of many following his demise.

However, a displeased Majid Michel has admonished individuals, particularly Christians, who have resorted to making such pronouncements to put a stop to it.

According to the actor, it is totally out of place to apply the said phrase in this context, adding that, Christian Atsu died prematurely.

“I don’t believe in ‘you don’t know what will happen tomorrow, God gives and God takes.’ That is a lie!" Majid said. "It was Job that made that statement. That ‘God gives and God takes’ statement, Job said it out of anguish! It was Job’s words and now we have made it a doctrine. It's false."

"God doesn’t give and God doesn’t take anything. It’s a lie. Atsu wasn’t supposed to die. It is a premature death, Atsu wasn’t supposed to die. God didn’t take Atsu nowhere,” he told Andy Dosty during a discussion on Daybreak Hitz.

In the wake of the disturbing news of the death of the Black Stars winger, many have wondered why such a good life had been cut short.

Popular media personality, Abeiku Santana, who also seemed confused about the fact that Atsu’s deeds couldn’t guarantee him a long life stated during UTV’s United Showbiz that “In times like this, the testimonies are overwhelming. His colleague footballers, musicians, journalists, prisoners, orphans, family, everyone, everyone is mourning. So, I ask, why do good people never last on earth? Are our good deeds the basis for long life or what exactly is? These are the nagging questions we ask ourselves.”

Meanwhile, Christian Atsu’s mortal remains which arrived in the country on Sunday, February 19, 2023, has been kept at the 37 Military mortuary awaiting burial.

