Chairman of the Black Stars Management Committee, Dr. Randy Abbey, has proposed that flying fans to support Ghana at the 2026 FIFA World Cup should be seriously considered, while acknowledging the controversial legacy of the 2014 Dzamefe Commission of Inquiry.

The Commission, formed after Ghana’s turbulent campaign at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, recommended that government funds should not be used to fly supporters to major tournaments — a stance that has shaped policy ever since.

Speaking on Asempa FM, Dr. Abbey emphasized the value of fan presence and called for a reimagined approach:

“Taking or flying fans to the World Cup is something that cannot be denied… but I think it is about how it is done.”

He noted that Ghanaian fans traveled during qualifiers, and that global tournaments naturally attract supporters, even from non-participating nations:

“Every country that has qualified — and even those that haven’t — will show up to support.”

Dr. Abbey urged stakeholders to learn from past mistakes while recognizing the undeniable impact of fan energy on team morale:

“We have to look at the mistakes and the recommendations… but nobody can discount the importance of supporters.”

The Black Stars will get to identify their Group Stage opponents at the Mundial on December 5 2025, when FIFA holds the grand Draw in Washington D.C, USA.

As Ghana prepares for its return to the global stage, the conversation around fan mobilization reflects a broader debate on national pride, fiscal responsibility, and strategic planning.