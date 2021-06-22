3 hours ago

Ghana’s renowned music duo, R2Bees, is set to electrify the Twin Cities with their unique blend of Afrobeats, hip-hop, and R&B at the eighth edition of the Shutdown All White Invasion Concert.

The event, scheduled for Friday, August 15, 2025, will take place at The Cabooze in downtown Minneapolis, promising an unforgettable night of music, culture, and community.

Background

The Shutdown All White Invasion Concert has evolved into more than just a music concert.

It’s a celebration of African heritage, featuring fashion showcases, live performances, and interactive cultural exhibitions that foster dialogue, appreciation, and unity among diverse communities in Minnesota.

Organized by Julian Asiedu, popularly known as Jagonzy, and the Shutdown Boys, this cultural staple in the Twin Cities has become a highly anticipated event.

R2Bees’ Performance

Comprising cousins Faisal Hakeem and Rashid Mugeez, R2Bees has been making waves in the African music scene with their infectious rhythms and hits like Slow Down, Kiss Your Hands, Tonight, and Life.

With a career spanning over a decade, the duo has released several chart-topping albums, including Da Revolution I and Da Revolution II. Their performance at the Shutdown All White Invasion Concert is expected to be a highlight of the event.

Lineup

Apart from R2Bees, the Shutdown All White Invasion concert will feature an exciting lineup of local talent, including Foreignward, Rudeboy Solo, Nilo Boy, H Hardy, YOQB, Dat Boi, and Tropical, among others.

The turntables will be spinning with a star-studded DJ lineup, featuring DJ Lyriks, DJ Eazy E, DJ Elmara, DJ Kuda, DJ Game, DJ Soundtainer, the dynamic duo DJ MKZ x DJ D-Waynne, and the talented DJ Famous.