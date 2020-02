2 hours ago

Moussa Marega, restrained by his teammates, during the meeting between Vitória Guimarães and FC Porto

Victim of racist cries this Sunday during a meeting in Porto, Moussa Marega decided to leave, and with a rage, the field. The world of football has brought him all his solidarity.

This Sunday afternoon, the lovers of European football experienced a scene that we frankly did not want to see repeated. During the Liga NOS match between Vitória Guimarães and Porto (final score two goals to one for the Dragões), Moussa Marega, the Malian international, was the victim of racist cries in the stadium, in which he played between 2016 and 2017.

In the 71st minute, he decided to leave the field despite attempts

to calm him down coming from his coach and some of his teammates, who would have been better inspired to follow him to the exit.

Borussia Dortmund ✔@BlackYellow

We strongly support and stand with Porto’s Moussa Marega who was subjected to racial chants today.

Again and again, enough is enough!#BorussiaVerbindet https://twitter.com/fcporto/status/1229154513703010307 …

FC Porto ✔@FCPorto

"Somos uma família"

Dragões Juntos#FCPorto #DragõesJuntos

At the end of the meeting, therefore, everyone was very shocked and the soccer world wanted to support the native of Ulis,

who also reacted

: "

I would like to say to these idiots who come to the stadium to make racist screams, fuck you. And I also thank the referees for not defending me and for giving me a yellow card because I was defending my skin color. I hope I will never see you again on a football field! YOU ARE A SHAME !!!

"

André Villas-Boas reacts

“

We are a family. Dragons together

”, started by twittering his own club after the meeting. Borussia Dortmund, future opponent of Paris SG in the Champions League this Tuesday (

meeting to follow live on our live commented

), was also his little statement: "

we strongly support and we stand alongside Moussa Marega who was the victim of racist chants today. Again and again, enough is enough

”.

L’avant-centre international français, Anthony Martial, né aux Ulis aussi, a été prompt à réagir aussi : « force au frérot Moussa Marega, on est ensemble #Notoracism #LesUlis ». Victorieux hier d’une rencontre très importante avec l’OM contre Lille (2-1), André Villas-Boas, amoureux de Porto, a posté une photo sur Instagram avec inscrit : « une honte ! force Marega, stop au racisme ». Son entraîneur, Sérgio Conceição, lui, n’y a pas été par quatre chemins.

Sérgio Conceição ✔@CoachConceicao

Somos todos Moussa #notoracism

“ We are completely outraged by what has happened. We know the passion that exists at Vitoria and I think that most fans do not recognize themselves in the attitude of certain people who insulted Moussa from the warm-up. We are a family, regardless of nationality, skin or hair color. We are all human, we deserve respect. What happened here is lamentable, "said the former FC Nantes before adding a photo on social networks:" we are all Moussa ".

Anthony Martial ✔@AnthonyMartial

Force au frero @marega91 on est ensemble #NoToRacism #LesUlis

His team-mate in the national and side team of Stade Rennais, Hamari Traoré, also went there, with his little word of support: “

absolute support for my brother Moussa Marega. Again, a football player is the victim of racist screams in a stadium. When will it stop? A shame ! Force you Moussa

”. On

Instagram

, Strasbourg striker Majeed Waris commented on the Porto striker's post: “

Stay strong brother. we are all behind you

”. Like his teammate in selection Abdoulay Diaby: "

you have my total support brother too much is too much

". This was also the case for Gonzalo Paciencia, the center-forward of Eintracht Frankfurt, Alexandre Lacazette, Diadié Samassekou and Amadou Haidara. We bet that it warms his heart at least a little ...

Hamari Traore ✔@hamari27

Un soutien absolu à mon frère Moussa Marega. Encore une fois, un joueur de football est victime de cris racisme dans un stade.

Quand cela s'arrêtera-t-il ? Une honte !

Force à toi Moussa

