7 hours ago

German-born Ghanaian forward Ragnar Ache delivered a crucial late equalizer to help FC Kaiserslautern secure a 2-2 draw against Greuther Fürth in an intense German Bundesliga 2 clash on Saturday.

The match was filled with drama as Greuther Fürth initially took a commanding 2-0 lead. Julian Green opened the scoring in the 31st minute, followed by a second goal from Noel Futkeu in the 38th minute.

Kaiserslautern struggled to penetrate Fürth's solid defense but managed to reduce the deficit just before halftime, with Daniel Hanslik finding the back of the net.

Kaiserslautern's relentless pursuit of an equalizer paid off when Ragnar Ache, who was substituted into the game in the 73rd minute, struck in the 84th minute.

His right-footed shot, expertly assisted by fellow German-born Ghanaian Aaron Opoku, leveled the score and ensured the match ended in a hard-fought 2-2 draw.

The game also highlighted the contributions of several other German-born Ghanaian players.

Richmond Tachie and Jan Gyamerah were instrumental for Kaiserslautern, while Gideon Jung played a key role for Greuther Fürth.

Additionally, Ghanaian-born German attacker Roberto Massimo featured prominently for the visitors.

Despite dominating possession throughout the match, Kaiserslautern struggled to convert their advantage into a victory, with Greuther Fürth creating more goal-scoring opportunities.

Kaiserslautern will now turn their attention to their upcoming DFB Pokal match against Ingolstadt, where they hope to build on this spirited performance and advance further in the cup competition.