The qualifier between Hungary and England was one of the most loud and crazy games in recent memory. Let's look more closely at what went down at the PUSKS ARÉNA in Budapest.

During the first half, England's players taking a knee were booed, but during the second half, especially when Raheem Sterling scored England's first goal, there were clear racist chants. Every time Raheem came near their section, Hungarian fans got too excited. Then, while Jude Bellingham was warming up on the sidelines, an accident happened.

There were a lot of clear instances of monkeys singing to someone named Jude Bellingham. It says a lot about him that he smiled and waved back at the crowd when they called him racist names. That says a lot about him as a person. Soon after, in comments after the game, the English players seemed pretty calm about the situation, even though they were attacked by 60,000 angry fans of a radical group from Eastern Europe.

Four things happened during the game as a whole. Keep in mind that the Hungarian national football team has already paid a fine of €100,000 and had to play two games behind closed doors because of racist and gay behavior in Europe. Other than yelling bad words during the game, Hungarian fans threw cups and fireworks all over the field. Guards turned on one fan who is said to have thrown a firework.

Even though it was a tough night for English football players, they didn't reply back at all, which was surprising. The captain, Harry Kane, said that it's not okay at all, but he was proud of how his friend did. There is no question that UEFA will do something to stop embarrassing cases like this. Unfortunately, it's not likely to happen because fans from Eastern Europe, especially Hungary, Poland, and Ukraine, are known for their extreme views.

Many of them like the Third Reich, and some of them have tattoos of a swastika and quotes from Hitler's books. It's been going on for years, and neither the UEFA nor the government knows how to deal with it.

England and Hungary have been at odds for a long time, and this is something that can't be ignored. One of the games, in which England lost 6:3, was even called the "Match of the Century." That was so shocking and shameful to the English that they had to change the way they train people. After something as explosive as what happened, it's clear that English and Hungarian fans are going to fight.

So, in the end, even though the accident in Budapest was very scary, England's national team has been the most calm and smart. They did great on the field and didn't fight with the crowd. England did a great job! Ghana has a lot of people who support you. Good luck at the 2020 World Cup!