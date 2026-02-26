5 hours ago

Ghana-eligible winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi scored his first goal for Stoke City, netting the decisive strike in a 2-1 victory over Oxford United in the English Championship on Wednesday night.

The on-loan attacker delivered when it mattered most, calmly finishing to hand Stoke all three points in a tightly contested encounter. His goal proved to be the difference between the sides, sparking celebrations among home supporters and marking a significant personal milestone in his loan spell.

‎Rak-Sakyi, who joined Stoke seeking regular first-team football, has been steadily working his way into the side. His breakthrough moment arrived under pressure, underlining both his composure and attacking instinct.

The Championship clash had been evenly poised, with both teams battling for control. But it was Rak-Sakyi’s intervention that ultimately tilted the balance, ensuring Stoke emerged victorious.

‎For the young winger, the goal not only secures a valuable win but also boosts his confidence as he continues to adapt to life at the club. With the business end of the season approaching, Stoke will hope his decisive contribution is the first of many.