3 hours ago

The Office of the National Chief Imam has announced that the crescent moon marking the start of Ramadan 2026 will be observed on Wednesday, February 18, corresponding with the 29th day of Sha’ban on the Islamic calendar.

According to the directive, if the crescent moon is sighted on Wednesday evening, Thursday, February 19, 2026, will be officially declared the first day of Ramadan. Should the moon not be seen, Sha’ban will complete 30 days, and fasting will instead begin on Friday, February 20, 2026.

The decision was reached at the 32nd Annual National Ramadan Conference, held in Takoradi, where Islamic leaders and scholars met to deliberate on preparations for the holy month.

The announcement forms part of ongoing efforts to promote national unity and consistency in the observance of Ramadan across Ghana. As customary, regional representatives are tasked with coordinating and relaying verified moon sightings to the appropriate authorities.

The National Chief Imam, or a duly designated representative, will formally announce the commencement of Ramadan to the Muslim community once the moon sighting process is concluded.