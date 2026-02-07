2 hours ago

Ghanaian forward Ramsford Yeboah Konigsdörffer was the catalyst as Hamburger SV claimed an impressive 2–0 away victory over Heidenheim, breaking the deadlock and setting his side on course for a crucial Bundesliga win.

The 24-year-old opened the scoring with a composed finish, easing the pressure on Hamburger in a tightly contested encounter before his team added a second to seal the points on the road.

Konigsdörffer’s goal continues a steady run of form in Germany’s top flight. He has now scored twice in the Bundesliga this season and has three goals across all competitions, underlining his growing importance to the Hamburg attack.

The strike was another positive moment in a campaign where the Ghanaian has often been relied upon for energy and directness in the final third, particularly in difficult away fixtures.

Hamburger’s victory boosts their momentum in the league, while Konigsdörffer’s contribution will be welcomed by both club and country as he continues to build confidence at the highest level of German football.