1 day ago

Journalist and football administrator, Dr. Randy Abbey has been appointed as Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD).

This was contained in a letter from the Secretary to the President, Callistus Mahama on Tuesday, January 21, 2025.

"I write to formally inform you that His Excellency John Dramani Mahama, President of the Republic of Ghana in accordance with Article 195(1) of the Constitution and Section 12(2) of the Ghana Cocoa Board Act, 1984 (P.N.D.C.L 81) has appointed you as the Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Cocoa Board pending receipt of the Constitutionally required advice of the Board of Ghana Cocoa Board, in consultation with the Public Services Commission," the letter said.

This follows the resignation of the former CEO, Joseph Boahen Aidoo which was announced earlier this month.

Full statement below: