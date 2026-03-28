11 hours ago

Austria coach Ralf Rangnick has backed Ghana national football team to bounce back in their upcoming clash with Germany, despite their heavy 5-1 defeat to Austria national football team.

‎Ghana’s loss in Vienna has drawn criticism from fans, but Austria coach Rangnick believes there were positives in the Black Stars’ performance, particularly in the first half where they limited space and posed a challenge.

‎“It was a thoroughly successful match. I saw a lot of enjoyment in our play, especially in the second half when the spaces opened up,” Rangnick said. “The first half was a bit sluggish because Ghana made it very tight.”

‎The former Manchester United interim manager noted that Austria capitalised on increased space after taking control of the game, but suggested Ghana’s true level would be clearer in their next outing.

‎“We’ll see how good Ghana is when they play against Germany. But you first have to play the way we did in the second half,” he added.

‎Rangnick also praised the impact of young players in his squad, highlighting their creativity and intelligence during the match.

‎Ghana will now travel to Stuttgart to face Germany national football team on Monday, as they continue preparations for the 2026 World Cup. Austria, meanwhile, will take on South Korea in their next friendly.

‎The Black Stars will be hoping to respond strongly and restore confidence following their difficult outing in Vienna.