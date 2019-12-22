1 hour ago

Ghanaguardian.com brings you a totally subjective ranking of the nicknames of all the Eighteen(18) Ghana Premier League clubs.

Note, although some clubs have more than one nickname, this list features the name most widely used by supporters.

Lets take look at the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League season ranking of each GPL side's nickname by Ghanaguardian.com.

#1 Great Olympics

Nickname: Oly Dade

#2 Hearts of Oak

Nickname: Phobia

#3 Kumasi Asante Kotoko

#Nickname: Fabolous

#4 King Faisal

Nickname: In Sha Allah

#5 AshantiGold

Nickname: Miners

#6 Berekum Chelsea

Nickname: Bibires

#7Ebusua Dwarfs

Nickname: Mysterious Abontoabontoa boys.

#8 Liberty Profesdionals

Nickname: Scientific soccer Lads

#9 Aduana Stars

Nickname: Ogya boys.

#10 Bechem United

Nickname:The Hunters

#11 Techiman XI Wonders

Nickname: Sure Wonders

#12 Dreams FC

Nickname: Still believe.

#13 Wa All Stars

Nickname: Northern Blues

#14 Elmina Sharks

Nickname: Sharks

#15 Medeama

Nickname: Proud of the west

#16 Inter Allies

Nickname: Eleven is to One

#17 Karela

Nickname: Pride and Passion

#18 WAFA

Nickname: Academy boys

The Ghana Premier League will kick-off on Sunday, December 29 at 3:00pm local time across all approved venues.

#BringBackTheLove, Igniting passion and creating wealth for all consumers of the product to enjoy. GPL is back!