Ghanaguardian.com brings you a totally subjective ranking of the nicknames of all the Eighteen(18) Ghana Premier League clubs.
Note, although some clubs have more than one nickname, this list features the name most widely used by supporters.
Lets take look at the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League season ranking of each GPL side's nickname by Ghanaguardian.com.
#1 Great Olympics
Nickname: Oly Dade
#2 Hearts of Oak
Nickname: Phobia
#3 Kumasi Asante Kotoko
#Nickname: Fabolous
#4 King Faisal
Nickname: In Sha Allah
#5 AshantiGold
Nickname: Miners
#6 Berekum Chelsea
Nickname: Bibires
#7Ebusua Dwarfs
Nickname: Mysterious Abontoabontoa boys.
#8 Liberty Profesdionals
Nickname: Scientific soccer Lads
#9 Aduana Stars
Nickname: Ogya boys.
#10 Bechem United
Nickname:The Hunters
#11 Techiman XI Wonders
Nickname: Sure Wonders
#12 Dreams FC
Nickname: Still believe.
#13 Wa All Stars
Nickname: Northern Blues
#14 Elmina Sharks
Nickname: Sharks
#15 Medeama
Nickname: Proud of the west
#16 Inter Allies
Nickname: Eleven is to One
#17 Karela
Nickname: Pride and Passion
#18 WAFA
Nickname: Academy boys
The Ghana Premier League will kick-off on Sunday, December 29 at 3:00pm local time across all approved venues.
#BringBackTheLove, Igniting passion and creating wealth for all consumers of the product to enjoy. GPL is back!
