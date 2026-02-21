1 hour ago

A fresh national controversy has erupted over the appointment of Professor Ransford Gyampo as Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Shippers’ Authority, following a formal petition to the Presidency demanding the immediate revocation of his appointment over his alleged involvement in the BBC’s “Sex for Grades” documentary scandal.

The petition, submitted by a young Ghanaian woman, Perpetual L. Akwadaa, calls on the President of the Republic to reverse the February 2025 appointment, arguing that the decision undermines the constitutional commitment to protecting women and girls and contradicts national policies aimed at gender equity and safeguarding vulnerable groups.

The petition references the recent legislative efforts, including the Affirmative Action (Gender Equity) Act, 2024 (Act 1121), which was passed to promote women’s empowerment and equality in governance and public life.

The BBC ‘Sex for Grades’ Documentary

At the heart of the controversy is Gyampo’s alleged implication in the BBC Africa Eye investigative documentary Sex for Grades, which exposed systemic sexual harassment and exploitation of female students in West African universities, including the University of Ghana.

The documentary, which shocked the nation, revealed how power imbalances between lecturers and students created environments where academic authority was abused for sexual exploitation.

Although Prof. Gyampo has remained an influential public figure and political commentator despite the scandal, the petitioner argues that his public image has since been inseparably linked to the scandal, with his reputation now defined more by allegations of abuse of power than by academic credentials.

Sexual Violence In Ghana

The petition situates the controversy within a broader national crisis of sexual violence and gender-based abuse. It cites data from the 2022 Ghana Demographic and Health Survey (GDHS), which indicates that 14.1% of women aged 15–49 in Ghana have experienced sexual violence in their lifetime, with 6% suffering such abuse in the year preceding the survey.

Appointment And Public Backlash

Prof. Gyampo’s appointment as CEO of the Ghana Shippers’ Authority in February 2025 immediately attracted criticism, not because of the commercial mandate of the Authority, but because of the moral symbolism of the decision.

She argues that appointing a public figure associated with sexual harassment allegations to a high-ranking public office sends a dangerous signal that power shields misconduct, discourages victims from speaking out, and normalises impunity.

The petitioner contends that such an appointment contradicts decades of national efforts to build safe spaces for women in schools, workplaces, and public institutions, and undermines Ghana’s stated commitment to gender equality.