3 hours ago

Ghana�s player Ransford Osei (C) celebrates his scoring a goal against England during their Group D FIFA U-20 World Cup football match in the Egyptian port city of Ismailia, 140 kms northeast of Cairo, on September 29, 2009. AFP PHOTO/KHALED DESOUKI (Photo credit should read KHALED DESOUKI/AFP via Getty Images)

Ransford Osei, the former Ghana youth star, has revealed that he missed out on the opportunity to sign for Manchester City in 2007 due to strict transfer rules in the English Premier League.

At the age of 17, Osei was a highly sought-after talent, attracting interest from top European clubs.

However, the Governing Body Endorsement (GBE) criteria, which was enforced by the Home Office, prevented him from securing a deal with Manchester City, who were enjoying significant investment and establishing themselves as a dominant force in English football.

Osei spent three months at Manchester City, during which they made arrangements for his work permit.

Unfortunately, he encountered a setback as a result of a rule that required players to have represented the Ghana national team, the Black Stars, in at least 75 percent of their matches.

This requirement made it challenging for Osei to meet the criteria, leading to his departure from Manchester City and subsequent move to Israel.

In 2008, Osei joined Israeli side Maccabi Haifa on loan, and he later signed a three-year contract with the club.

Although he was unable to realize his dream of playing in the English Premier League at that time, Osei continued his professional career in Israel, showcasing his talent and contributing to the success of Maccabi Haifa.