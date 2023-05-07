56 minutes ago

Ghanaian forward Ransford-Yeboah Königsdörffer was a substitute for Hamburg SV on Friday evening and played a crucial role in securing a 2-2 draw in their Round 31 encounter of the 2022/23 German Bundesliga 2 season.

Although the Black Stars forward missed out on a starting position, he was called into action in the second half when Hamburg needed a goal.

In the 83rd minute, Königsdörffer came on for Jean-Luc Dompe and added to the attacking prowess of Hamburg. However, the team could not find the crucial winning goal and had to settle for a draw at the end of the 90 minutes.

In the game, Robert Glatzel scored in the 39th minute to give Hamburg the lead before SC Paderborn equalized through Julian Justvan to restore parity to the game before halftime.

After the break, goals from Sonny Kittel and Florent Muslija canceled each other out as Hamburg shared the spoils with SC Paderborn.

Königsdörffer has now made 28 appearances in the German Bundesliga 2 this season, scoring eight goals, but he is yet to provide an assist.