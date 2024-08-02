5 hours ago

Ghanaian winger Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer delivered an outstanding performance as Hamburger SV clinched a 2-1 victory over FC Köln in their German Bundesliga 2 clash on Friday night at the RheinEnergieSTADION.

Konigsdorffer, who played the full 90 minutes, was instrumental in the win, scoring both goals for Hamburger SV.

He opened the scoring early in the 5th minute with a precise right-footed shot from close range, finding the bottom right corner of the net.

He doubled the lead in the 35th minute, finishing neatly with another right-footed strike from the right side of the six-yard box.

Despite FC Köln's dominance in possession and their numerous chances, Hamburger SV managed to hold their ground. FC Köln managed to pull one back in the 78th minute with a header from Linton Maina, who converted a cross from Dejan Ljubicic.

However, the goal proved insufficient to overturn the deficit as Hamburger SV secured the win.

The victory enhances Hamburger SV's head-to-head record against FC Köln to 9 wins, 7 losses, and 4 draws.

Hamburger SV will look to continue their momentum as they prepare to face Hertha BSC in their next league fixture on August 10th.