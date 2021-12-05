2 hours ago

German-born Ghanaian striker Ransford-Yeboah Königsdörffer grabbed a brace for his side Dynamo Dresden in their 3-1 win over Karlsruher SC in the German Bundesliga 2.

There was nothing to separate the two sides as the first half ended goalless despite the persistent pressure from Dynamo Dresden.

They could not breach the resolute back line of Karlsruher as the first half ended in a stalemate.

Ransford-Yeboah Königsdörffer who was born in Berlin to a Ghanaian father and a German mother opened the scores two minutes after recess.

In the 52nd minute the away side pulled parity through Fabian Schleusener but three minutes later Ransford-Yeboah Königsdörffer scored his second goal to give his side the advantage.

Christoph Daferner sealed the victory for the home team to make it 3-1 in a largely one sided game.

Ransford Yeboah has featured 14 times this season scoring twice with three assists in the German Bundesliga II.