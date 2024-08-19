4 hours ago

Ghanaian forward Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer delivered another standout performance for Hamburger SV, contributing an assist in their dominant 7-1 win over Meppen in the first round of the DFB Pokal.

Konigsdorffer played the full 90 minutes at the Hänsch-Arena on Sunday, helping his team secure a convincing victory.

Hamburger SV established control early in the match, with Immanuel Pherai opening the scoring in the 17th minute, followed by Miro Muheim doubling the lead in the 31st minute.

The second half saw Hamburger SV continue their onslaught, with goals from Davie Selke, Immanuel Pherai, Fabio Balde, Tim Möller, and Robert Glatzel sealing their place in the next round of the Cup competition.

Konigsdorffer's contributions this season have been impressive, with three goals in just two Bundesliga 2 games and an assist in the DFB Pokal, highlighting his significant impact on the team's success.