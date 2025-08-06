1 hour ago

Ghana international Ransford-Yeboah Königsdörffer will remain with German side Hamburger SV for the upcoming 2025/26 season after a potential transfer to French Ligue 1 club OGC Nice fell through due to a failed medical examination.

The 23-year-old winger, who played a pivotal role in Hamburger SV’s promotion to the Bundesliga last season with 14 goals, was on the verge of sealing a €6 million switch to France.

Both clubs had reportedly agreed on the transfer fee, and Königsdörffer had already settled personal terms with Nice, making the deal appear all but done.

However, French media outlet RMC Sport reported that the deal collapsed after the first phase of his medicals revealed an unspecified health concern.

OGC Nice ordered a second round of medical evaluations, which ultimately confirmed the club’s concerns and led to the cancellation of the move.

The failed transfer comes as a significant blow to both player and club.

For Nice, Königsdörffer was expected to add depth and competition to their attacking lineup, particularly ahead of their UEFA Champions League preliminary round campaign.

He was seen as a complementary force alongside Nigerian striker Terem Moffi, especially with the likely exit of forward Evann Guessand before the close of the transfer window.

Despite the disappointment, Königsdörffer is said to be in good spirits and ready to refocus on the upcoming season with Hamburg.

The forward joined the German side in 2022 and has steadily risen to become one of their most dependable attackers.

With his contract still active and Bundesliga football back at the Volksparkstadion, he will now look to continue his development and possibly attract fresh interest in future windows.

While details of the failed medical remain confidential, the incident highlights how even fully negotiated deals can unravel at the last hurdle in modern football’s high-stakes transfer market.

Königsdörffer’s commitment to the Black Stars remains firm, and he is expected to feature prominently in the international fixtures as the national team prepares for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

For now, fans of Hamburger SV can breathe a sigh of relief, as one of their top talents will stay for at least another season—albeit under unexpected circumstances.