Ghanaian rapper Agbeko, known for his hit track “Wotome”, has opened up about his long battle with drug addiction — a struggle that cost him his music career, personal stability, and nearly his life.

In an emotional interview with Andy Dosty on Hitz FM’s Afternoon Ride, the musician broke down in tears as he recounted how substance abuse left him homeless and suffering from severe memory loss.

“I was doing drugs. I couldn’t get myself a place anymore; I had no means to. I lost everything that was holding me up, so I found myself on the street,” Agbeko confessed.

The rapper, who once enjoyed modest success in the music industry, revealed that despite earning income from performances, endorsements, and small shows, his addiction consumed everything he had built.

“If I tell you I didn’t get money from music, I’d be lying. I made money — not much — but I divided it into bills, studio recordings, promo CDs, and feeding. I lived alone, so I had to manage everything myself,” he explained.

At the height of his struggles, Agbeko resorted to small-scale trading, including running an indoor clothing boutique and hawking clothes on the streets just to survive.

He described this period as one of deep humiliation and isolation, where his addiction and memory loss pushed him away from friends and family.

“There were times I couldn’t remember conversations I had a few minutes earlier. People thought I was losing my mind,” he recalled.

Agbeko also disclosed that he was introduced to narcotics by a female friend, an experience that marked the beginning of a downward spiral lasting several years.

During the live show, Dr. Cobby Washington, Chief Executive Officer of the Chosen Rehab Centre, called in and publicly offered to assist Agbeko with professional rehabilitation support.

According to Dr. Washington, his facility is ready to receive the rapper and guide him through a structured recovery process.

His confession has reignited discussions about drug abuse within the creative industry, a problem that has silently destroyed the careers of many talented individuals.