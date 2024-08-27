9 hours ago

Nigerian award winning rapper Sodiq Abubakar Yusuf known in the entertainment circles as CDQ has released a brand new single titled "One Night" which features Serenita.

The song, which dropped some few weeks ago is definitely a smooth and modern style afropop music which is a fusion of CDQ's signature hip-hop style and Serenita's soulful vocals. The catchy and upbeat track showcases the chemistry between the two artists as the listener can feel the genuineness of the love professed in the song through their voices.

"One Night" also shows the dexterity of CDQ ability to create infectious and memorable songs, with his rap verses in English and Serenita's contribution adds a new layer of depth to the track.

Fans of CDQ and Serenita are already buzzing about the new single, praising the artists' collaboration and the song's catchy hooks.

The video to the song since its release has garnered over three hundred thousand views on YouTube.

“One Night” is also available on all online music streaming platforms.