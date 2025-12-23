5 hours ago

Award-winning Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie has left fans amused after recounting an uncomfortable experience he had during a trip to the United States for a performance.

Speaking on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM with Doreen Avio and Kwame Dadzie, the rapper shared how he unknowingly consumed a biscuit containing marijuana, an incident he said affected his performance on stage.

Sarkodie explained that the biscuit was part of a hamper he and his manager, Angel Town, received at their hotel. Unaware of its contents, he ate the biscuit when he felt hungry. He said his manager soon began laughing uncontrollably, before he himself started feeling unusual effects.

“I got to my hotel they had a hamper for me. And I had no idea what the hamper was. It has drinks, biscuits and everything. I took bites of the biscuits when I was hungry not knowing it had marijuana, and I have not taken marijuana before. Angel finished his and came for more from me,” he said.

The rapper said he realised something was wrong backstage when he began questioning the distance between where he was seated and the main stage. During the performance, he felt the music was unusually slow, even though audience members later told him he performed well.

“That’s the worst performance I’ve ever had, because in my head all the songs sounded slow,” he said.

Sarkodie noted that performers can sometimes deliver shows that satisfy audiences even when they personally feel dissatisfied with their performance.

Meanwhile, the rapper is preparing for his annual Rapperholic concert, scheduled for December 25, 2025, at the Grand Arena.