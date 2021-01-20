1 hour ago

The Agbotui, Tamakloe and Allied families, are demanding for the remains of the late President Jerry John Rawlings, also known as Togbe Nutifafa I, prior to the burial of the ex-President, Kasapafmonline.com has reported.

They insist other traditional rites ought to be performed before his burial.

This was contained in a letter sighted by Kasapa News and jointly signed by the Secretary and Chairman, Napoleon Kwame Agbotui and Godson Agbotui, respectively delivered to the Presidency on Tuesday 19th January.

Per the letter, the mortal remains of the ex-President is expected to be delivered to them to perform the traditional rites scheduled for 29th and 30th of January, a departure from the original arrangement initially set for 22nd and 23rd January ahead of the state’s funeral performance.