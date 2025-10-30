5 hours ago

The family of the late former First Lady, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, has announced that condolence visits will be accepted only on weekdays until further notice.

A statement from the Office of former President Jerry John Rawlings said all visits must be booked in advance by calling 0276500008 to schedule an appropriate date and time. The statement added that no weekend visits will be allowed.

Friends, institutions, and members of the public wishing to share tributes have been encouraged to send them via email to [email protected] or deliver hard copies to the Office of the Former President at No. 1 Sekou Toure Link, Cantonments, Accra.

Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings passed away on Thursday, October 23, 2025, at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital after a brief illness.

Born on November 17, 1948, she was the founder of the 31st December Women’s Movement and a pioneering advocate for women’s rights, education, and empowerment.

As Ghana’s longest-serving First Lady, she championed policies that promoted women’s participation in governance and national development.

She later became Vice Chairperson of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and subsequently founded the National Democratic Party (NDP).

Nana Konadu is survived by her four children with the late former President Jerry John Rawlings — Zanetor, Yaa Asantewaa, Amina, and Kimathi Agyeman-Rawlings.