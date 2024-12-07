2 hours ago

Former Black Stars goalkeeper Razak Brimah has signed with Spanish fourth-tier club CD Calahori as a free agent, committing to a deal that runs until the end of the 2024/25 season.

The experienced 37-year-old shot-stopper is expected to play a pivotal role in the club’s quest for promotion to the third tier of Spanish football.

After beginning the season unattached, Brimah faces the challenge of establishing himself as the first-choice goalkeeper at Calahori.

Known for his resilience and leadership, his addition brings valuable experience to the squad.

Brimah has spent the majority of his career in Spain, representing clubs such as Córdoba, Tenerife, and Linares. His only stint outside Spain was with South African giants Mamelodi Sundowns during the 2017/18 season.

Internationally, Brimah boasts 27 appearances for the Ghanaian national team.

He was instrumental in the Black Stars’ campaigns at the 2015 and 2017 Africa Cup of Nations, where the team finished as runners-up and fourth place, respectively.

His return to the Spanish football scene underscores his enduring commitment to the game, as he looks to make a significant impact at CD Calahori.