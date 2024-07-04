3 hours ago

Denmark's U17 team has announced its 20-man squad for the upcoming 2024 Internordic tournament. Among the promising talents selected is Malik Pimpong, the 16-year-old son of former Ghanaian international striker Razak Pimpong.

Malik Pimpong, who currently plays for FC Midtjylland's youth team, follows in the footsteps of his father, who also made a name for himself at the Danish club.

His selection for Denmark's development team at the Internordic tournament highlights his burgeoning potential on the international stage.

The Internordic tournament is a friendly competition that brings together youth teams from Nordic countries, including Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden.

Denmark's U17 team will kick off their campaign against Finland on August 1, followed by a match against Norway on August 3.

The tournament will conclude with Denmark facing Sweden on August 8.

Razak Pimpong, Malik's father, had a notable international career with Ghana, including participating in the 2006 World Cup.

Malik's involvement in the Internordic tournament marks a significant step in his development, as he looks to build on his family's football legacy and make an impact at both the club and international levels.

Denmark's U17 coach expressed confidence in the squad, emphasizing the importance of the tournament in providing young players with valuable experience and preparation for future challenges.

Malik Pimpong's inclusion in the team is seen as a testament to his talent and potential, and he is expected to be a key player in Denmark's pursuit of success in the tournament.