2 hours ago

The Director of Elections and IT for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dr. Edward Omane Boamah, has issued a strong warning to the Electoral Commission (EC) of Ghana, stressing that any attempt to re-collate election results after they have been declared is illegal unless ordered by the courts.

In a statement posted on his Facebook page on Friday, December 13, Dr. Omane Boamah pointed out that according to C.I. 127, the only legal way to re-collate results is through the courts. He emphasized that any re-collation carried out by the EC without a court order is unlawful.

He further stated that the incoming NDC government would not tolerate any re-collation outside of the legal framework and made it clear that any parliamentary seat re-collated without a court order would not be recognized.

Dr. Omane Boamah described the issue as a serious matter that must be closely monitored to protect the integrity of the electoral process.

He also noted that, while some constituencies had already been collated, others had not, and this distinction should be made when discussing the re-collation process.

“The Electoral Commission must understand that, under C.I. 127, the only legitimate way to re-collate after a declaration is through the courts,” he stated. “This legal point makes any re-collation by the EC without a court order illegal. The incoming NDC government will not accept such actions.”