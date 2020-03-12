52 minutes ago

General captain of the Black Stars, Asamoah Gyan has pinpointed playing at the World Cup as the highest point in his storied and often controversial career.

The former Black Stars captain is a veteran of three mundial appearances having made his first appearance in 2006 and making two more appearances at the 2010 and 2014 World Cups in South Africa and Brazil respectively.

Asamoah Gyan also has the enviable honours as being the highest scoring African player at the World Cup with seven goals.

Speaking in an interview with Pulse.com.gh, the ex-Ghana skipper said nothing compares to being able to play at the World Cup.

"Being able to play at the World Cup is the highest point of my career," he said

"It’s not an easy task for any footballer to get there. It’s every footballer’s dream to play at the World Cup."

The veteran striker is Ghana's all time top scorer with a staggering 51 goals.