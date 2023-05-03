1 hour ago

A video of a young boy with an astonishing resemblance to Ghanaian actor Yaw Dabo has gone viral on social media.

The hilarious clip shows the boy standing with his family who can’t stop laughing at the uncanny resemblance.

In the video, the boy smiles as he is playfully teased by his family members who point out the striking similarity between him and the popular actor.

The video has gained significant attention on TikTok, leaving many users struggling to differentiate between the young boy and the real Yaw Dabo.

Initially, some social media users were perplexed and believed the video was an old clip of the award-winning actor from his younger days.

However, upon closer inspection, it was discovered that the young boy was actually a lookalike.

Despite this, the young boy has captured the hearts of many, and some people jokingly suggested that every Ghanaian celebrity would discover their lookalike before the end of the year.

Over the past few months, several Ghanaian celebrities have had their own doppelgangers surface on social media.