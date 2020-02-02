1 hour ago

AND THAT HE IS THE ONE WHO GIVES US DEATH AND GIVES US LIFE....

MORO MOHAMMED IS NO MORE

Madina Republicans and Madina Republicans Transport Society have lost a giant. Our chairman, our brother, our father, our uncle, our bosom friend, our role model, our hero, and our chairman MORO MOHAMMED passed on in the early hours of today after battling with illness over the past couple of months. He’s 46.

A lot of times, and especially when somebody dies, we find all the best words to describe the person. Yet, no amount of words can describe or make justice to who really our chairman Moro Mohammed was.

He’s an incredible man. He’s an ordinary man who rose from the very bottom to the top yet when he got there, he did not enjoy it alone. He pulled everybody along.

Moro Mohammed loved football. He played football and though he could not play at the professional level, he made sure his kid brother Haruna rose to the level he could not reach.

So it was no surprise when Moro took over the candle from the former GFA VP Jordan Anagblah, in making sure the late football administrator’s club did not die with him.

In keeping somebody’s dream alive, chairman Moro took the audacious ambition of acquiring a land in the high hills of Aburi, where he put up an ultra modern facility in a bid to groom future stars for the nation and international market.

Yet, despite putting a lot of money in this infrastructure together with his Saudi Arabia-based partner, chairman Moro did not put money first. He took the philanthropic role and pushed local players who had failed to make money in the game outside at the expense of his young and talented stars.

Chairman did not just want to benefit. He wanted those who had not been dealt well by destiny in the game to profit ahead of him.

Chairman Moro’s benevolence and selflessness did not just end on the football field. From family to friends, through even sworn rivals and haters, Moro had made good trump over vengeance and parochial interest to the bewilderment of his closest allies and to the stupéfaction of even his biggest critics.

Chairman Moro helped a multitude of people yet he did not do it for the cameras. And I know deep in my heart that he would not want us to recount all the favors he ever bestowed on the people he met and came across.

We have lost a true gentleman. We have lost a brother. We have lost a friend. And we have lost a father and husband.

In this painful moment as we look back and reflect on the lives this amazing young man has touched; we can only pray to Allah to soften the blow of his demise on his family, particularly his wife and children, his brothers and sisters, and his parents.

Chairman Moro lived the good Life. The sort of Life that lighted dark corners. The sort of Life that came to the rescue of the hopeless and the downtrodden. He’s an incredibly amazing man.

I can see him smile. I can see him laugh. I can hear him call my name. I can hear him say, “Kunfayakun!” I can hear him say, “What’s written is written!!!”

May Allah forgive Moro Mohammed all his sins - the one he knows of and the ones he does not know of.

May Allah reward him for all the good he did in millions fold and May Allah accept his Ibadah.

May Allah grant Moro Mohammed Jannatul Firdaus.

May Allah give his family strength and forbearance in this difficult time.

“Inaaa lilaahi wa inaaa ilaihim rajiuon”

