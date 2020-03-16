53 minutes ago

La Liga side Real Betis have targeted to sign Ghanaian star Mohammed Salisu in a bid to strengthen their squad next season.

Real Valladolid centre back is among four players the Verdiblanco club will intend to incorporate into their squad for the 2020/21 season.

Mariano Díaz , Fernando Pacheco , Salisu and Óscar Rodríguez , would be Betis' goals for next season according to a report by Fichajes.net .

It's been quick rise for the centre-back, who joined the Spanish side from African Talent Academy in March 2018.

The 20-year-old has also been the target Spanish giants Real Madrid who of keen interest to bring him to Bernabéu during the summer transfer window.