1 hour ago

Real Madrid is considering signing with Yassine Bono, the Morocco goalkeeper and the Seville team, next summer.

Bono haas shone brightly in the World Cup Qatar 2022, and succeeded in leading the Moroccan national team to the semi-finals of the tournament, beating Spain and Portugal in the previous two rounds.

According to the Spanish publication Defensa Central network , Real Madrid plans to sign Yassin Bono to support the goalkeeper position at the Royal Club.

The Meringues intend to get rid of second choice Andrey Lunin, and want to sign a distinguished goalkeeper to be the first alternative to Thibaut Courtois at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Courtois was absent for quite some time from Real Madrid's matches this season, due to injury.

That Real Madrid wants to exploit Seville's need to sell players and reform the budget, by pressing to wrap up the Bono deal.