Real Madrid's Luka Modric is seeking a "miracle cure" for his left leg hamstring injury sustained against Girona at Montilivi as he has resorted to former Black Stars doctor Marijana Kovacevic for her miracle placenta cell treatment.

The Croatian midfielder is in a race against time to be fit for their Champions League clash against Manchester City at the Bernabeu.

In an attempt to shorten his recovery period, Modric has traveled to Serbia to see Marijana Kovacevic, a Belgrade-based medic commonly known as the "miracle doctor" for elite athletes.

Serbian sports outlet Sportklub confirmed that the Real Madrid player traveled to Belgrade this weekend to see the doctor with the Croatian even hoping of being ready for the Seville Copa del Rey final on 6 May.

She recently helped tennis star Djokovic with a muscular issue that he was struggling with just weeks before the Australian Open, a tournament he went on to win.

However, as things stand, he is expected to miss the Spanish Cup final and the first leg of the 2022-23 Champions League semi-final against Manchester City.

She has been used extensively by the Black Stars during the reign of former GFA boss Kwesi Nyantakyi where the likes of Asamoah Gyan, Richmond Boakye Yiadom and others were treated by her.

Marijana Kovacevic is a Serbian doctor specializing in physiotherapy, and 18 years ago she opened his own office in Belgrade.

she has a degree in pharmacology and for 10 years she worked in several laboratories and pharmaceutical institutions