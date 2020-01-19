4 hours ago

The First Lady Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo (middle) with some of the women and officials of NBSSI

Forty-five women have benefited from the Rebecca Foundation/National Board for Small Scale Industries (NBSSI) soap-making training programme.

The training formed part of the Rebecca Foundation's Terema Women Empowerment Initiative.

At the graduation ceremony, the First Lady, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo, charged the graduates to use their acquired skills to impact positively on their lives.

She urged them to ensure that the skills and knowledge acquired during the training programme were invested in activities that impacted positively on the growth of their lives and the society as a whole.

According to her, the skills development programme should help them to establish or expand their own businesses.

"Today, you have also been armed with skills and starter-packs to make a decent living. Please make good use of the knowledge and skills you received to improve your lives".

"Nothing good is easy, so just believe in yourselves because I believe in you,” Mrs Akufo-Addo stated.

She also advised the women to stay strong and committed despite life’s challenges to enable them to achieve bigger things.

The Terema initiative

Mrs Akufo-Addo commended the NBSSI for reducing unemployment through their skills training programmes and contributing to Ghana's economic growth.

The Rebecca Foundation, under its women empowerment programme, Terema Initiative, has since 2017 provided skills training and business assistance to hundreds of women across the country.

The beneficiaries expressed their gratitude to the First Lady for the opportunity given them.

They were grateful that they had been given hands-on training that would help better their living conditions.