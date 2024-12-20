56 minutes ago

A High Court in Accra has directed the Electoral Commission (EC) to recollate the votes in the Nsawam Adoagyiri constituency and announce the results.

The court also instructed the Inspector General of Police to ensure adequate security during the process.

The ruling followed a Mandamus Application filed by the incumbent MP for the constituency to compel the EC to complete the vote collation and declaration.

The EC's lawyer, Justine Amenuvor, confirmed they were served with the court order.

Additionally, a joinder motion from the National Democratic Congress was rejected.