18 minutes ago

Red hot King Faisal continued their impressive form as they defeated Elmina Sharks by a lone goal in their match day seven clash at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday.

Fresh after defeating high flying Asante Kotoko, the Insha Allah boys added Sharks to their growing list of victims.

After Aduana Stars' 1-0 win over Accra Great Olympics on Saturday, they climbed to the summit of the Ghana Premier League but King Faisal reclaimed their spot at the top with the win.

Ibrahim Osman who missed the Kotoko clash because he could not play against his parent club was restored to the line up and he scored what proved to be the winner in the 27th minute of the game.

The home side dominated the game for long spells but Elmina Sharks defended very well till they lost guard close to the half hour mark when they were punished by the host.

Faisal should have added more but were wasteful as they protected their solitary goal lead but Sharks also had opportunities but failed to make it count.

King Faisal now leads the league table with 16 points from seven matches.