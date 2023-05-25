1 hour ago

Popular Ghanaian entertainment pundit and music talent manager, Mr Logic, has signed two Afro-dancehall artists, Richard Acheampong a.k.a TIPGY Hiriim and Monique Spence a.k.a Mo Spence, onto his Red Panther record label.

The 5-year recording and management deal was signed at a press announcement held at the Marriott Hotel in Accra on Sunday, May 21, 2023. Some of the media personalities and other celebrities who witnessed the signing included the former manager of Shatta Wale, Bulldog, Sammy Flex, Abeiku Santana, Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo, and Counselor Lutterodt.

Speaking to the press, an overly elated Mr Logic, known in real life as Emmanuel Barnes, divulged, “We initiated the reggae dancehall revolution, so I understand what reggae dancehall and afro-dancehall mean… When I came, I didn’t do reggae dancehall, I did reggae afro-dancehall… When people came on my show, they were singing in Twi, Ewe, and all kinds of dialects, and it made sense compared to those who were trying to sing in patois.” He added that he is going to do everything beyond his aptitude to make Mo and TIPGY superstars.

TIPGY Hiriim is a graduate from the University of Ghana, Legon. He won the overall Dancehall Artist of the Year at the Ashanti Music Awards. He is currently the most popular AfroDancehall artist from the Ashanti region, originally born and residing in Obuasi. Mo Spence is an Afrobeats and Afro-dancehall artist born to both African and Caribbean parents. She is regarded as one of the best female afro-dancehall artists currently.

Some of the dancehall artists Mr Logic has groomed and managed include Shatta Wale, the late Vybrant Faya, Jupiter, Epixode, AK Songstress, Mishasha, and Kahpun.

